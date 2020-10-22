Kindred Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 181.2% Upside

Kindred Biosciences found using ticker (KIN) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 9 with a mean TP of 11.64. With the stocks previous close at 4.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 181.2%. The 50 day MA is 4.55 while the 200 day moving average is 4.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $159m. Company Website: http://www.kindredbio.com

Kindred Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

