Kindred Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 138.0% Upside

Kindred Biosciences with ticker code (KIN) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 9 with a mean TP of 11.64. Now with the previous closing price of 4.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 138.0%. The 50 day MA is 4.24 and the 200 day moving average is 4.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $208m. Find out more information at: http://www.kindredbio.com

Kindred Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn