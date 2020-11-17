Twitter
Kindred Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 210.4% Upside

Kindred Biosciences found using ticker (KIN) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 11.64. Now with the previous closing price of 3.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 210.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.13 and the 200 day MA is 4.3. The market cap for the company is $150m. Company Website: http://www.kindredbio.com

Kindred Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

