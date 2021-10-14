Kindred Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

Kindred Biosciences found using ticker (KIN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 9.5. Now with the previous closing price of 9.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.8%. The 50 day MA is 9.2 while the 200 day moving average is 6.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $421m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kindredbio.com

Kindred Biosciences, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses. It also develops KIND-016, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-032, a monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-025 a canine fusion protein targeting IL-4 and IL-13 for atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-030, a monoclonal antibody targeting canine parvovirus for the prophylactic indication in dogs; KIND-509, an antibody for canine inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; KIND-510a, a long-acting feline recombinant erythropoietin being developed for the management of non-regenerative anemia in cats; and KIND-511, an anti-tumor necrosis factor treatment for newborn foals. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California. As of August 27, 2021, Kindred Biosciences operates as a subsidiary of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.