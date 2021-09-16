Kindred Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

Kindred Biosciences with ticker code (KIN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9 with a mean TP of 9.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.8%. The day 50 moving average is 9.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $421m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kindredbio.com

Kindred Biosciences, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses. It also develops KIND-016, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-032, a monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-025 a canine fusion protein targeting IL-4 and IL-13 for atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-030, a monoclonal antibody targeting canine parvovirus for the prophylactic indication in dogs; KIND-509, an antibody for canine inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; KIND-510a, a long-acting feline recombinant erythropoietin being developed for the management of non-regenerative anemia in cats; and KIND-511, an anti-tumor necrosis factor treatment for newborn foals. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California. As of August 27, 2021, Kindred Biosciences operates as a subsidiary of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.