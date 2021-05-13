Twitter
Kindred Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 165.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Kindred Biosciences found using ticker (KIN) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 9 with a mean TP of 11.75. With the stocks previous close at 4.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 165.2%. The 50 day MA is 4.81 and the 200 day MA is 4.53. The market cap for the company is $195m. Company Website: http://www.kindredbio.com

Kindred Biosciences, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses. It also develops KIND-016, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-032, a monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-025 a canine fusion protein targeting IL-4 and IL-13 for atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-030, a monoclonal antibody targeting canine parvovirus for the prophylactic indication in dogs; KIND-509, an antibody for canine inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; KIND-510a, a long-acting feline recombinant erythropoietin being developed for the management of non-regenerative anemia in cats; and KIND-511, an anti-tumor necrosis factor treatment for newborn foals. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

