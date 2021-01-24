Twitter
Kindred Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 144.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Kindred Biosciences found using ticker (KIN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 10.89. Now with the previous closing price of 4.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 144.7%. The 50 day MA is 4.43 and the 200 day MA is 4.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $195m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kindredbio.com

Kindred Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

