Kindred Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 117.8% Upside

Kindred Biosciences with ticker code (KIN) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 9 with a mean TP of 10.89. Now with the previous closing price of 5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 117.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.6 and the 200 day moving average is 4.23. The market cap for the company is $197m. Company Website: http://www.kindredbio.com

Kindred Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.