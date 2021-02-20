Kindred Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 113.1% Upside

Kindred Biosciences found using ticker (KIN) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 9 and has a mean target at 10.89. With the stocks previous close at 5.11 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 113.1%. The day 50 moving average is 4.92 while the 200 day moving average is 4.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $194m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kindredbio.com

Kindred Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.