Kinder Morgan – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.9% Upside

Kinder Morgan with ticker code (KMI) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 17.68. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.02 and the 200 day moving average is 14.9. The market cap for the company is $29,019m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kindermorgan.com

Kinder Morgan operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Terminals segment owns and/or operates liquids and bulk terminals that stores and handles various commodities, including gasoline, diesel fuel, chemicals, ethanol, metals, and petroleum coke; and owns tankers. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recovery and production crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gasoline processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. It owns and operates approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan in February 2011. Kinder Morgan was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn