Kinder Morgan – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.7% Upside

Kinder Morgan found using ticker (KMI) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 24 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 19.76. Now with the previous closing price of 18.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.7%. The day 50 moving average is 17.76 and the 200 day moving average is 18.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $42,977m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kindermorgan.com

The potential market cap would be $44,980m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kinder Morgan operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Terminals segment owns and/or operates liquids and bulk terminals that stores and handles various commodities, including gasoline, diesel fuel, chemicals, ethanol, metals, and petroleum coke; and owns tankers. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recovery and production crude oil from mature oil fields; owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gasoline processing plants; and operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas, as well as owns and operates RNG and LNG facilities. It owns and operates approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 143 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan in February 2011. Kinder Morgan was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.