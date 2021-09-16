Kinder Morgan – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Kinder Morgan found using ticker (KMI) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 18.69. With the stocks previous close at 16.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The day 50 moving average is 16.67 and the 200 day moving average is 17.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $37,126m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kindermorgan.com

Kinder Morgan operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Terminals segment owns and/or operates liquids and bulk terminals that stores and handles various commodities, including gasoline, diesel fuel, chemicals, ethanol, metals, and petroleum coke; and owns tankers. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recovery and production crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gasoline processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. It owns and operates approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 144 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan in February 2011. Kinder Morgan was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.