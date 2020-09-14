Kimco Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Kimco Realty Corporation found using ticker (KIM) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16 and 11 with a mean TP of 13.29. Now with the previous closing price of 12.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.82. The market cap for the company is $5,043m. Find out more information at: http://www.kimcorealty.com

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

