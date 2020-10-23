Kimco Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.4% Upside

Kimco Realty Corporation with ticker code (KIM) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 13.47. With the stocks previous close at 11.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.4%. The day 50 moving average is 11.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,783m. Company Website: http://www.kimcorealty.com

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn