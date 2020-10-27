Kimco Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Kimco Realty Corporation with ticker code (KIM) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 13.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The day 50 moving average is 11.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,805m. Company Website: http://www.kimcorealty.com

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn