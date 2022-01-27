Twitter
Kimco Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Kimco Realty Corporation found using ticker (KIM) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31 and 22 and has a mean target at 26.52. Now with the previous closing price of 24.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.84 and the 200 day moving average is 22.07. The market cap for the company is $14,813m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kimcorealty.com

The potential market cap would be $16,213m based on the market concensus.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

