Kimco Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Kimco Realty Corporation with ticker code (KIM) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31 and 22 with a mean TP of 25.67. Now with the previous closing price of 23.44 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,579m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kimcorealty.com
Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.
