Kimco Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Kimco Realty Corporation found using ticker (KIM) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 20 with a mean TP of 23.59. With the stocks previous close at 22.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.35 while the 200 day moving average is 22.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,175m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kimcorealty.com

The potential market cap would be $14,718m based on the market concensus.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.