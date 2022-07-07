Kimco Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.5% Upside

Kimco Realty Corporation with ticker code (KIM) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 26.04. With the stocks previous close at 20.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,305m. Company Website: https://www.kimcorealty.com

The potential market cap would be $15,933m based on the market concensus.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.