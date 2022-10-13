Kimco Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.4% Upside

Kimco Realty Corporation found using ticker (KIM) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 24.25. With the stocks previous close at 18.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.9 and the 200 day MA is 22.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,671m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kimcorealty.com

The potential market cap would be $14,990m based on the market concensus.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.