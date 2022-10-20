Kimco Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.0% Upside

Kimco Realty Corporation with ticker code (KIM) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 23.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.0%. The 50 day MA is 20.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,813m. Find out more information at: https://www.kimcorealty.com

The potential market cap would be $14,293m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.