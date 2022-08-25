Twitter
Kimco Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Kimco Realty Corporation with ticker code (KIM) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 24.51. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The 50 day MA is 21.02 and the 200 day moving average is 23.14. The market cap for the company is $13,668m. Find out more information at: https://www.kimcorealty.com

The potential market cap would be $15,242m based on the market concensus.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

