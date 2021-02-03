Kimco Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.0% Upside

Kimco Realty Corporation found using ticker (KIM) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 16.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,071m. Company Website: http://www.kimcorealty.com

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.