Kimberly-Clark Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

Kimberly-Clark Corporation found using ticker (KMB) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 173 and 122 calculating the mean target price we have 148.28. Now with the previous closing price of 132.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 132.96 while the 200 day moving average is 142.85. The company has a market cap of $44,979m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kimberly-clark.com

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard brands. The company sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce; and away-from-home use products directly to manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities, as well as through distributors. Kimberly-Clark Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.