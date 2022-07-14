Twitter
Kimberly-Clark Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

Kimberly-Clark Corporation found using ticker (KMB) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 155 and 118 with the average target price sitting at 132.55. Now with the previous closing price of 135.28 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.0%. The 50 day MA is 132.88 and the 200 day MA is 132.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $45,839m. Company Website: https://www.kimberly-clark.com

The potential market cap would be $44,914m based on the market concensus.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard brands. The company sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce; and away-from-home use products directly to manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities, as well as through distributors and e-commerce. Kimberly-Clark Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

