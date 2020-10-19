Kimbell Royalty Partners – Consensus Indicates Potential 96.4% Upside

Kimbell Royalty Partners found using ticker (KRP) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18.5 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 12.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.39 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 96.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $371m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kimbellrp.com

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 94,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

