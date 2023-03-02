Kimbell Royalty Partners – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.9% Upside

Kimbell Royalty Partners with ticker code (KRP) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 20 with a mean TP of 22.67. With the stocks previous close at 15.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 46.9%. The 50 day MA is 16.14 and the 200 day MA is 17.17. The market cap for the company is $1,393m. Find out more information at: https://www.kimbellrp.com

The potential market cap would be $2,046m based on the market concensus.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.