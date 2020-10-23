Kimbell Royalty Partners – Consensus Indicates Potential 104.7% Upside

Kimbell Royalty Partners with ticker code (KRP) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.5 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 12.55. With the stocks previous close at 6.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 104.7%. The 50 day MA is 6.6 and the 200 day MA is 7.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $353m. Find out more information at: http://www.kimbellrp.com

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 94,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

