Kimbell Royalty Partners – Consensus Indicates Potential 102.7% Upside

Kimbell Royalty Partners found using ticker (KRP) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.5 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 12.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 102.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.47 while the 200 day moving average is 7.56. The company has a market cap of $369m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kimbellrp.com

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 94,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

