Kimbell Royalty Partners – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.0% Upside

Kimbell Royalty Partners found using ticker (KRP) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 19.88. With the stocks previous close at 13.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 49.0%. The day 50 moving average is 14.51 while the 200 day moving average is 12.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $871m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kimbellrp.com

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 97,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.