Kimbell Royalty Partners – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.2% Upside

Kimbell Royalty Partners with ticker code (KRP) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 16.33. With the stocks previous close at 11.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.2%. The day 50 moving average is 11.12 while the 200 day moving average is 11.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $706m. Company Website: http://www.kimbellrp.com

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 97,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

