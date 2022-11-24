Kimbell Royalty Partners – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.4% Upside

Kimbell Royalty Partners found using ticker (KRP) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 24.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 41.4%. The day 50 moving average is 17.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.2. The company has a market cap of $2,503m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kimbellrp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,540m based on the market concensus.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company’s mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.