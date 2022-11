Kimbell Royalty Partners – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.1% Upside

Kimbell Royalty Partners found using ticker (KRP) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 22 with a mean TP of 24.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 40.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18 while the 200 day moving average is 17.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,473m. Find out more information at: https://www.kimbellrp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,466m based on the market concensus.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company’s mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.