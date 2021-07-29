Kimbell Royalty Partners – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.9% Upside

Kimbell Royalty Partners with ticker code (KRP) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 16.44. Now with the previous closing price of 11.92 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $717m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kimbellrp.com

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 97,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.