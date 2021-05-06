Kimbell Royalty Partners – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.0% Upside

Kimbell Royalty Partners with ticker code (KRP) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 14.89. With the stocks previous close at 10.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.0%. The day 50 moving average is 10.3 and the 200 day MA is 8.94. The company has a market cap of $687m. Find out more information at: http://www.kimbellrp.com

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 97,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.