Kimbell Royalty Partners – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Kimbell Royalty Partners with ticker code (KRP) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 24.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.9%. The 50 day MA is 17.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,328m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kimbellrp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,806m based on the market concensus.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company’s mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

