Kimbell Royalty Partners – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Kimbell Royalty Partners with ticker code (KRP) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 18 and has a mean target at 21.5. Now with the previous closing price of 16.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The 50 day MA is 16.66 while the 200 day moving average is 14.47. The company has a market cap of $1,118m. Company Website: https://www.kimbellrp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,444m based on the market concensus.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company’s mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

