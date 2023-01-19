Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Kimball Electronics. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Kimball Electronics. with ticker code (KE) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 30.67. With the stocks previous close at 24.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $596m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kimballelectronics.com

The potential market cap would be $747m based on the market concensus.

Kimball Electronics. provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company’s manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services. Its manufacturing services also comprise industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; reliability testingluding testing of products under a series of environmental conditions; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; assembly, production, and packaging of medical devices and disposables, and other non-electronic products; drug delivery devices and solutions with and without electronics; class 8 clean room assembly, cold chain, and product sterilization management; design engineering and manufacturing of automation equipment, test and inspection equipment, and precision molded plastics; software design services; and product life cycle management services. The company operates in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. Kimball Electronics. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

