Kimball Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.8% Upside

Kimball Electronics with ticker code (KE) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 17 with a mean TP of 17. Now with the previous closing price of 12.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.39 while the 200 day moving average is 12.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $312m. Find out more information at: http://www.kimballelectronics.com

Kimball Electronics provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company’s manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services. Its manufacturing services also comprise industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; reliability testing, including testing of products under a series of environmental conditions; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; assembly, production, and packaging of medical disposables and other non-electronic products; design engineering and manufacturing of automation equipment, test and inspection equipment, and precision molded plastics; software design services; and product life cycle management services. The company has operations in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam. Kimball Electronics was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

