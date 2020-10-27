Kimball Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.7% Upside

Kimball Electronics found using ticker (KE) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 17 calculating the mean target price we have 17. Now with the previous closing price of 12.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 34.7%. The 50 day MA is 12.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.97. The company has a market cap of $313m. Find out more information at: http://www.kimballelectronics.com

Kimball Electronics provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company’s manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services. Its manufacturing services also comprise industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; reliability testing, including testing of products under a series of environmental conditions; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; assembly, production, and packaging of medical disposables and other non-electronic products; design engineering and manufacturing of automation equipment, test and inspection equipment, and precision molded plastics; software design services; and product life cycle management services. The company has operations in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam. Kimball Electronics was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

