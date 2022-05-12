Twitter
Kimball Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Kimball Electronics found using ticker (KE) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 30. Now with the previous closing price of 17.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 69.9%. The 50 day MA is 18.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.02. The company has a market cap of $440m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kimballelectronics.com

The potential market cap would be $748m based on the market concensus.

Kimball Electronics provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company’s manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services. Its manufacturing services also comprise industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; reliability testing, including testing of products under a series of environmental conditions; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; assembly, production, and packaging of medical devices and disposables, and other non-electronic products; drug delivery devices and solutions with and without electronics; design engineering and manufacturing of automation equipment, test and inspection equipment, and precision molded plastics; software design services; and product life cycle management services. The company operates in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam. Kimball Electronics was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

