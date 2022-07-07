Kimball Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.8% Upside

Kimball Electronics with ticker code (KE) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 28.33. With the stocks previous close at 20.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 39.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.32. The market cap for the company is $456m. Find out more information at: https://www.kimballelectronics.com

The potential market cap would be $638m based on the market concensus.

Kimball Electronics provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company’s manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services. Its manufacturing services also comprise industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; reliability testing, including testing of products under a series of environmental conditions; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; assembly, production, and packaging of medical devices and disposables, and other non-electronic products; drug delivery devices and solutions with and without electronics; design engineering and manufacturing of automation equipment, test and inspection equipment, and precision molded plastics; software design services; and product life cycle management services. The company operates in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam. Kimball Electronics was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.