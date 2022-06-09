Kimball Electronics – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.8% Upside

Kimball Electronics found using ticker (KE) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 25 with a mean TP of 28.33. With the stocks previous close at 20.56 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.8%. The day 50 moving average is 18.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $497m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kimballelectronics.com

The potential market cap would be $685m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kimball Electronics provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company’s manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services. Its manufacturing services also comprise industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; reliability testing, including testing of products under a series of environmental conditions; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; assembly, production, and packaging of medical devices and disposables, and other non-electronic products; drug delivery devices and solutions with and without electronics; design engineering and manufacturing of automation equipment, test and inspection equipment, and precision molded plastics; software design services; and product life cycle management services. The company operates in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam. Kimball Electronics was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.