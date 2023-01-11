Kimball Electronics, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.5% Upside

Kimball Electronics, Inc. found using ticker (KE) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 30.67. With the stocks previous close at 24.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.77 while the 200 day moving average is 20.31. The company has a market cap of $593m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kimballelectronics.com

The potential market cap would be $756m based on the market concensus.

Kimball Electronics, Inc. provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company’s manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services. Its manufacturing services also comprise industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; reliability testing, including testing of products under a series of environmental conditions; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; assembly, production, and packaging of medical devices and disposables, and other non-electronic products; drug delivery devices and solutions with and without electronics; class 8 clean room assembly, cold chain, and product sterilization management; design engineering and manufacturing of automation equipment, test and inspection equipment, and precision molded plastics; software design services; and product life cycle management services. The company operates in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. Kimball Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.