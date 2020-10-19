Kilroy Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.7% Upside

Kilroy Realty Corporation found using ticker (KRC) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 91 and 49 and has a mean target at 68.29. With the stocks previous close at 52.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.7%. The 50 day MA is 54.46 while the 200 day moving average is 58.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,876m. Company Website: http://www.kilroyrealty.com

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of June 30, 2020, KRC’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.3% occupied and 96% leased. The company also had 200 residential units in Hollywood that had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and another 462 residential units in San Diego that were in lease-up. In addition, KRC had eight in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $2.0 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space, and 339 residential units. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

