Kilroy Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.1% Upside

Kilroy Realty Corporation with ticker code (KRC) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 91 and 70 calculating the average target price we see 81.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.4 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 37.1%. The 50 day MA is 70.44 while the 200 day moving average is 68.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,158m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kilroyrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $9,813m based on the market concensus.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.