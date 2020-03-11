Kier Group plc 6.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Kier Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:KIE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Kier Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 110 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 6.9% from today’s opening price of 102.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2.5 points and increased 22.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 515 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 58.4 GBX.

Kier Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 109.69 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 111.85. There are currently 162,115,870 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,499,721. Market capitalisation for LON:KIE is £187,730,101 GBP.

