Kier Group plc 42.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Kier Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:KIE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Kier Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 120 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 42.9% from today’s opening price of 84 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 6.35 points and increased 5.05 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 384 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 58.4 GBX.

Kier Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 109.53 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 105.89. There are currently 364,536,666 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,352,817. Market capitalisation for LON:KIE is £135,291,146 GBP.

