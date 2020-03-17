Kier Group plc 40.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Kier Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:KIE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Kier Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 115 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 40.2% from the opening price of 82.05 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 67.45 points and decreased 11.35 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 515 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 58.4 GBX.

Kier Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 110.29 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 110.58. There are currently 70,692,867 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,824,000. Market capitalisation for LON:KIE is £119,965,692 GBP.

