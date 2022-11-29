Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Keywords Studios PLC 9.1% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Keywords Studios PLC with ticker (LON:KWS) now has a potential upside of 9.1% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 3,200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Keywords Studios PLC share price of 2,908 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 9.1%. Trading has ranged between 1,950 (52 week low) and 3,000 (52 week high) with an average of 146,166 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,254,785,090.

Keywords Studios Plc is an international technical services provider to the global video games industry. The Company provides integrated Art Creation, Marketing, Game Development, Audio, Functional Testing, Localization, Localization Testing and Player Support services. The Art Creation service creates graphical art assets for video games. Marketing services include brand campaign strategies, game trailers and marketing art and materials. Game Development provides external development services to game developers and publishers. Audio service provides multi language voice-over, original voice recording, music and sound design service. Functional Testing provides discovery and documentation of game defects and testing services. Localization service provides translation of in game text, audio scripts, cultural and local adaptation, accreditation, packaging and marketing materials over 50 languages. Player Support service provides multi-lingual services across all forms of social media.



You might also enjoy reading  Keywords Studios PLC 15.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.